Less than a month after a video an off-duty police officer threatening to kill an African-American teenager went viral on Facebook in 2017, the Village of Lansing held a community-wide meeting attended by approximately 125 concerned residents.
Mayor Patty Eidam, Lansing Police Chief Dennis Murrin, Pastor Leroy Childress of Grace Church and Ken Bergeron of the U. S. Department of Justice were there to answer questions.
Among the wide range of concerns residents expressed were the lack of diversity in Lansing’s government and police force, the need to train police to help defuse potentially explosive situations, an improved and more streamlined police complaint process and the need to have more online information available in Spanish.
The meeting called for the fostering of police and youth relationships, including showing each other more respect and increasing the effectiveness of communication, teaching young people effective conflict resolution, showing support for the local police and encouraging community discussion of race and implicit bias.
But most of all, the village needed to establish a Human Relations Commission.
“The formation of an HRC in Lansing was a major goal of Mayor Patricia Eidam and her ticket when campaigning in 2017,” says Ken Reynolds, communications director for Lansing. “Once in office, multiple meetings were held with residents and clergy members."
The result was HRC workshops in January and February of 2018 in which nine community representatives of diverse backgrounds helped craft the initial HRC language, Reynolds said. After further refinement, the HRC ordinance was adopted May 1, 2018.
The nine-member commission was charged with studying and recommending programs and policies to enhance communication and understanding among all community members. It also was charged with developing and maintaining programs that build positive relations among communities and enhance problem solving skills among residents.
“Much of the initial focus was centered on providing training for the commissioners to help them prepare for their work on the HRC,” says Reynolds. “The early efforts of the Lansing HRC have included attendance at several community events to interact with our residents and solicit information from the community about topics/issues the HRC should look to address. They also have been working on a call for future projects.”
The nine members are: Michael Bolz; David Iwaszko; Jamica Quillin; Rich Schaeffer; Micaela Smith; Darvell Stinson; Regina Titsworth; Leo Valencia, chairman; and Bobb Wright.
Their goal is to unite all community entities to build a mutual understanding and respect for diverse cultures; to help develop civic pride among Lansing residents to foster personal equity; and communicate to inform and involve all Lansing residents.
“The primary focus has been the call for projects and attempting to come up with ideas that line up with the stated goals of the Lansing HRC,” says Reynolds. “The commissioners also added a Meet and Greet project lane, with the understanding that communication and trust are vital components for the HRC to be successful."
Already, the HRC has gotten out the word that it's open for business, says Reynolds.
The Human Relations Commission meetings the third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Lansing Public Library, 2750 Indiana Ave.