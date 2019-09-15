{{featured_button_text}}
Over 2,000 fetal remains found at ex-abortion doctor's home

This September 2014 photo shows Ulrich Klopfer. More than 2,200 medically preserved fetal remains have been found at the Illinois home of the former Indiana abortion clinic doctor who died last week. 

 Associated Press

State lawmakers are urging Indiana’s attorney general to investigate abortion clinics where a recently deceased abortion doctor performed such procedures.

“The revelation of over 2,200 fetal remains being found on the property of the late Dr. Klopfer in Illinois is seriously disturbing,” State Rep. Ron Bacon, R-Chandler, said in a news release.

“Since these remains were found in Illinois, we are very concerned there may be other remains in the Indiana clinics where he performed abortions," he said.

Klopfer was a doctor at clinics in Gary, South Bend and Fort Wayne. He died Sept. 3.

More than 2,200 medically preserved fetal remains were discovered by Klopfer's attorney while going through the late doctor's personal property in rural Will County, Illinois, last week, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. 

The Will County Coroner’s Office is now in possession of the fetal remains. The family is cooperating with the investigation, and there is no evidence to suggest medical procedures were performed at the property.

State Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne; State Rep. Christy Stutzman, R-Goshen; and State Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, have joined Bacon in urging the attorney general's office for a formal investigation.

“We would like for an investigation done with the three counties involved to ensure that no fetal remains are being stored there and if Indiana fetal remains were illegally transported across state lines,” Bacon said. 

