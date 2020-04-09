Indiana sees largest death spike in 24 hours; 7 more COVID-19 deaths in Lake County

State health officials reported seven new COVID-19 deaths in Lake County and a total of 42 statewide Thursday, the largest increase in a 24-hour period to date, data showed.
A total of 245 Hoosiers have died as a result of the disease, marking a 20% increase from the 203 deaths reported Wednesday.
The total number of deaths included 19 people in Lake County, three in LaPorte County, and one each in Newton and Jasper counties, according to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health. The data reported Thursday morning was up to date as of noon Wednesday.
The number of positive cases rose to 6,351 statewide, an increase of nearly 7% from the 5,943 reported Wednesday.
Lake County recorded 64 new cases, bringing its total number to 525. That's up by nearly 14% from the 461 reported Wednesday.
Porter County reported 88 confirmed cases as of Thursday morning, up from 80 a day earlier. The positive cases included 43 in Portage Township, 16 in Center Township, 10 in Westchester Township, seven in Union Township, three on Boone Township, two in Morgan Township and one each in Porter and Washington townships. Health officials said 28 people in Porter County have recovered from the disease.
The number of positive cases in LaPorte County was 30, up two from 28 reported Wednesday.
Two new cases were recorded in Jasper County, bringing the total to 16. Newton County's number of positive cases remained unchanged from six for the second day in a row.
To the east, St. Joseph County reported eight new positive cases, bringing the total number to 150.
The number of positive cases in Lake County is second only to Marion County, which reported 125 new cases and 23 new deaths on Thursday. The county has a total of 2,415 confirmed cases and 81 deaths.
Dr. Chandana Vavilala, Lake County's top health officer, said Wednesday officials expect the number of cases in Lake County to correlate more with the Chicago area and Marion County because of the Region's proximity to Illinois and the large number of people who commute there for work.
Illinois Department of Health officials typically releases updated case information in the afternoon. On Wednesday, Illinois reported a total of 15,078 positive cases, including 462 deaths.
The Indiana State Department of Health currently does not include information about the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in its daily updates. The department said Wednesday it was working to gather and analyze additional data, including information about recovery.
Health officials are recommending that everyone frequently wash hands, use hand sanitizer, wear a mask in public places such as grocery stores and pharmacies, sanitize surfaces and maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.
The availability of testing supplies remains limited, so those with mild symptoms should avoid going to work; stay in one room of their homes and use a separate bathroom, if possible; place dirty clothes in a separate bag; and maintain a safe distance from other family members.
Symptoms may include dry cough, fever, loose stools, upset stomach, or loss of taste or smell.
Anyone who is older than 65 or has an underlying condition, such as heart or lung disease, chronic health issues or cancer, should immediately contact a doctor at the onset of any symptoms.
Those with worsening symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, confusion or excess drowsiness, should immediately contact a doctor or emergency room. Call ahead, so medical staff can prepare, officials said.
Crown Point Community School Corp.
Duneland School Corp.
Gary Community School Corp.
Griffith
Hanover Community School Corp.
Lake Station Community Schools
Merrillville Community School Corp.
Michigan City Area Schools
Portage Township Schools
River Forest Community School Corp.
School City of East Chicago
School City of Hammond
School City of Hobart
School City of Whiting
School Town of Highland
Tri-Creek School Corp.
Union Township School Corp.
Valparaiso Community Schools
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.