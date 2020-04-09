Indiana sees largest death spike in 24 hours; 7 more COVID-19 deaths in Lake County

The number of positive cases in LaPorte County was 30, up two from 28 reported Wednesday.

Two new cases were recorded in Jasper County, bringing the total to 16. Newton County's number of positive cases remained unchanged from six for the second day in a row.

To the east, St. Joseph County reported eight new positive cases, bringing the total number to 150.

The number of positive cases in Lake County is second only to Marion County, which reported 125 new cases and 23 new deaths on Thursday. The county has a total of 2,415 confirmed cases and 81 deaths.

Dr. Chandana Vavilala, Lake County's top health officer, said Wednesday officials expect the number of cases in Lake County to correlate more with the Chicago area and Marion County because of the Region's proximity to Illinois and the large number of people who commute there for work.

Illinois Department of Health officials typically releases updated case information in the afternoon. On Wednesday, Illinois reported a total of 15,078 positive cases, including 462 deaths.