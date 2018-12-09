HAMMOND — An Indiana state trooper is being credited for saving a woman's life Saturday night after she became pinned between her vehicle and a toll booth on the Indiana Toll Road.
ISP Trooper Alaa Hamed responded to a crash at just before 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes one mile east of the Illinois-Indiana border to find a 40-year-old woman from Otsego, Michigan trapped between the driver's side and the toll booth, according to a state police news release.
Hamad asked a bystander and toll attendant to hold onto the woman — who at this time was unconscious and had no pulse — while he attempted to move her car. Once freed, the woman was placed on her back, and Hamed reassessed her vitals and again found she had no pulse, state police said.
Hamed began CPR after his portable Automated External Defibrillator kit was applied to her body and indicated it could not locate a pulse. An AED kit is used to start someone’s heart in the event of sudden cardiac arrest.
"During this time Hammond EMS arrived on scene. While still hooked up to the AED and on the EMS stretcher, the AED activated twice, resuscitating her," the release stated.
She was taken to Franciscan Hospital in Hammond and later airlifted to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. As of Sunday afternoon, the woman remained in critical condition, according to ISP spokeswoman Sgt. Ann Wojas.
Witness said the woman, prior to the crash, had taken a long time to pay her toll with her debit card. They saw her open her door to retrieve her card that had fallen to the ground. However, as the woman began searching for the debit card, she put her leg out between her car and the toll booth, then the Buick "lurched forward."
The woman became wedged between the open car door and the yellow waist-high toll box the toll gate is mounted to.
"A witness pushed the help button at the toll gate and tried to open the passenger door, but it was locked. The woman at this time was awake and speaking, but the car moved forward two more times, each time wedging her further into the box," the release stated.
The witness and another man were able to get the passenger window down and place the Buick in park, when shortly thereafter Hamed and a toll attendant arrived.
State police credited Hamed's use of the AED for saving her life.
"Most victims need an electronic shock called defibrillation to restore the heart to a regular rhythm. By placing these devices in the hands of first responders and trained individuals in public locations we increase their chance of survival," the release stated.