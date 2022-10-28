JOSEPH HOSEY: Stacy Peterson still missing after 15 years

It’s hard to believe 15 years have passed since the young wife of an Illinois cop vanished, setting off a media frenzy that’s persisted to this day.

It’s just as hard to believe the wife, Stacy Peterson, is still alive or will ever be found.

Stacy’s sister, Cassandra Cales, has not given up on searching and even believes she located her remains in the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal near Lockport several times over the years, but said she could not convince the cops to recover them from the water.

Stacy’s husband, former Bolingbrook police Sgt. Drew Peterson, claimed at the time of her disappearance that there was no point in looking for her. Peterson, who was 49 when he married a 19-year-old Stacy in October 2003, insisted his wife ran off with another man, possibly to the tropics, abandoning him, their two children and another two from Peterson’s previous marriage.

Drew Peterson

The reason the mother of those other two children was no longer around was that she turned up drowned in her dry bathtub three and a half years before Stacy disappeared.

This wife, Kathleen Savio, was Peterson’s third. Savio and Peterson were in the midst of a contentious divorce when she died. Photos of the death scene appear somewhat suspicious, as it looks more like her body was jammed into a relatively small bathtub and not as if it came to rest naturally after she slipped and hit her head, which was the prevailing theory among law enforcement.

In fact, the detectives from the Illinois State Police were so convinced from the very beginning that Savio’s death was an accident that they didn’t go to the trouble of conducting much of an investigation, neglecting to dust for fingerprints and failing to collect a single scrap of physical evidence.

Drew Peterson

This proved somewhat problematic for the state police a few years later when Stacy disappeared and people started asking uncomfortable questions about the wife before her and how she died.

By that time, the cul-de-sac outside Peterson’s home was jammed with cable television trucks, reporters and photographers, not to mention those who were simply curious and wanted to see what all the fuss was about. Even Geraldo Rivera made an appearance in the cul-de-sac, as did Mark Fuhrman, the former Los Angeles Police Department detective who, by that time, was working for Fox News.

For all the attention paid to Stacy’s disappearance, the authorities were unable to find her, and her husband, whom the state police announced was the sole suspect in her “potential homicide,” has never been charged with harming her.

That said, Peterson hardly skated after Stacy vanished. With the media asking so many questions, the state police turned a fresh eye to Savio’s death. Her body was disinterred and two additional autopsies — one performed by celebrity forensic pathologist Michael Baden on behalf of Fox News — were conducted.

Drew Peterson Trial

The autopsy performed in the immediate aftermath of Savio’s death found no indication of foul play. Yet somehow, after her body had been in the ground for three and a half years, the new autopsies determined she was the victim of a homicide.

Peterson was eventually charged with murder and taken into custody. He then spent the next three years in the Will County Jail waiting to go to trial.

When he finally got his day in court, things seemed to be going Peterson’s way. Blunders by the prosecution led to motions for mistrials, and an unsettled Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow explained that his struggles were due to illness and fatigue. But then, near the end of the trial, Joel Brodsky, one of the half-dozen attorneys on Peterson’s legal team, decided to put Savio’s divorce attorney on the witness stand, and to say the result was an unmitigated disaster would be putting it mildly.

Soon after, Peterson was found guilty and sentenced to 38 years in prison.

Drew Peterson

All these years later, Peterson’s trying to convince a judge he deserves a new trial. He bases this in large part on Brodsky’s performance as an attorney, claiming he was ineffective.

Fifteen years to the day after Stacy disappeared, Brodsky claimed he was too busy to talk. If he was in fact too busy, it’s not because he was practicing law, as he lost his license some years ago.

In addition to his problems with Brodsky, Peterson’s petition for a new trial mentions a movie that was “played continuously during (his) trial which portrayed him in a very negative light,” blaming it for the guilty verdict.

That movie, “Drew Peterson: Untouchable,” starring Rob Lowe as Drew Peterson and Charlie Koznick as intrepid reporter Joe Hosey, is available for streaming on Amazon for just $12.99 and is totally worth the price, especially if it helped put a wife killer in prison.

And while you’re Amazon shopping, it wouldn’t hurt if you picked up a copy of the book the movie was based on, “Fatal Vows: The Tragic Wives of Sergeant Drew Peterson.”

A sequel to the book and movie might be in order as well, considering Peterson was subsequently found guilty of plotting Glasgow’s murder from behind the walls of an Illinois prison.

Peterson was sentenced to 40 years for the murder for hire scheme, a full two more than he got for actually killing Savio.

The Illinois Department of Corrections also shipped Peterson off to a federal prison here in Indiana, then to a state prison in Indiana.

The Illinois Department of Corrections tried to keep Peterson’s location a secret, but less than a year ago I figured out they were holding him at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City when I got a hold of a letter he wrote to Dateline personality Natalie Morales.

Peterson turns 69 in January, and his scheduled release date is six decades away. He may never face justice for Stacy’s disappearance, but he won’t ever make it out of prison alive either.