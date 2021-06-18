Juneteenth events just the beginning, mayor says

As events around Chicago's Southeast Side and south suburbs mark Juneteenth this weekend, Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones says the discussion about slavery and racism must continue.

Juneteenth — which has been declared both a state of Illinois and federal holiday this week — marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas learned of the Emancipation Proclamation, issued almost three years earlier by President Abraham Lincoln.

Jones plans to take part in two Juneteenth events on Saturday, one at Sand Ridge Nature Center, 15891 Paxton Ave., South Holland, and another at Schrum Memorial Middle School, 485 165th St., Calumet City.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Cook County Commissioner Stanley Moore also are among the elected officials who will appear at the Sand Ridge Juneteenth Celebration, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. That event also includes programming at nearby Camp Shabbona Woods.