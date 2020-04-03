You are the owner of this article.
Lake County records 7th COVID-19 death; number of Hoosier lives lost surpasses 100
COVID-19 numbers increase

Kathy Lynch, owner of Kouts Family Health Care Inc., prepares to take a nasal swab sample for the COVID-19 virus on March 18 as 10 people wait in their vehicles to be tested. 

 John Luke, file, The Times

COVID-19 claimed another life in Lake County, bringing the total number of deaths in Northwest Indiana to nine as the number of positive cases rose above 300, data released Friday showed.

Lake County saw a 19% increase in positive cases from data reported Thursday to Friday, rising from 215 to 244, according to the Indiana State Department's COVID-19 Data Report

Porter County has recorded 47 positive cases, up from 42 at the same time a day before, according to the county Health Department. Porter County's data is different from what's shown on the state's website, because of a one-day lag in data reported by the state.

LaPorte County reported three new cases Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 17. The county's total was 14 on Thursday. The county reported its first COVID-19 death Thursday.

Jasper County had 13 cases reported Friday, up from 11 on Thursday. One person in Jasper County has died from the disease.  

Newton County, which previously reported one confirmed case, had no new cases.

The number of Hoosiers who have died from the disease rose to 102, an increase of 30% from Thursday's total of 78, data showed.

A total of 17,835 Hoosiers have been tested for the disease, up about 9.5% from Thursday's total of 16,285, according to a State Department of Health news release. Officials cautioned the number of tests is not a comprehensive total, because it includes only those reported to the ISDH.

The number of confirmed cases statewide increased by about 13% from 3,039 on Thursday to 3,437 on Friday. 

Lake County's 244 positive cases Friday remained the second-highest total statewide behind Marion County, where confirmed cases rose about 9.5% from 1,304 on Thursday to 1,429 on Friday.

The Lake County Health Department is updating its website and plans to unveil it early next week, said Dr. Chandana Vavilala, the county's top health officer.

Local, state and federal officials warned this week that the number of cases is expected to continue to increase in the coming days and weeks.

Health officials urged residents to follow stay-at-home orders, practice social distancing measures while at work or in public, and self-isolate and call a doctor if they experience any symptoms.

Symptoms include a dry cough, fever or shortness of breath. Other symptoms may include loose stools, upset stomach and loss of taste or smell.

Anyone with underlying health conditions should immediately call a doctor at the onset of any possible symptoms. Call before visiting doctor's offices and emergency rooms for advice and to give medical staff time to prepare, officials said.

Those who must travel for essential work, groceries or other essential needs should maintain a distance of 6 feet from other people, cover coughs, wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer as needed.

Anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or has possible symptoms should wear a mask and self-isolate, even from other family members in their own homes.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has topped 1 million, led by the United States with more than 245,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 55,000 have died, but more than 219,000 have recovered.

