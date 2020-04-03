Lake County records 7th COVID-19 death; number of Hoosier lives lost surpasses 100

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COVID-19 claimed another life in Lake County, bringing the total number of deaths in Northwest Indiana to nine as the number of positive cases rose above 300, data released Friday showed.

Lake County saw a 19% increase in positive cases from data reported Thursday to Friday, rising from 215 to 244, according to the Indiana State Department's COVID-19 Data Report.

Porter County has recorded 47 positive cases, up from 42 at the same time a day before, according to the county Health Department. Porter County's data is different from what's shown on the state's website, because of a one-day lag in data reported by the state.

LaPorte County reported three new cases Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 17. The county's total was 14 on Thursday. The county reported its first COVID-19 death Thursday.

Jasper County had 13 cases reported Friday, up from 11 on Thursday. One person in Jasper County has died from the disease.

Newton County, which previously reported one confirmed case, had no new cases.

The number of Hoosiers who have died from the disease rose to 102, an increase of 30% from Thursday's total of 78, data showed.