Lakeshore Chamber cancels awards dinner due to coronavirus threat
breaking topical alert top story urgent

Lakeshore Chamber cancels awards dinner due to coronavirus threat

Lakeshore Chamber Dave Ryan stock

In this Times file photo, Lakeshore Chamber Executive director Dave Ryan is pictured at a chamber event in 2019. 

 John Luke, File, The Times

The Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce is canceling its awards dinner amid growing concerns of the spread of COVID-19.

The Saturday dinner will be rescheduled later in the year, according to Lakeshore Chamber Executive Director Dave Ryan.

Ryan said chamber staff apologizes to its members for the inconvenience.

The event cancellation comes on the heels of Gov. Eric Holcomb issuing an executive order asking that people limit large gatherings to no more than 250 people.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott issued a similar executive order Thursday, strongly discouraging large events in the city. He also assembled a task force to prepare for the possible entry of the novel coronavirus into the city.

