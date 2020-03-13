Lakeshore Chamber cancels awards dinner due to coronavirus threat

The Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce is canceling its awards dinner amid growing concerns of the spread of COVID-19.

The Saturday dinner will be rescheduled later in the year, according to Lakeshore Chamber Executive Director Dave Ryan.

Ryan said chamber staff apologizes to its members for the inconvenience.

The event cancellation comes on the heels of Gov. Eric Holcomb issuing an executive order asking that people limit large gatherings to no more than 250 people.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott issued a similar executive order Thursday, strongly discouraging large events in the city. He also assembled a task force to prepare for the possible entry of the novel coronavirus into the city.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.