The annual Lansing Autumn Fest turns seven this year and promises loads of fall fun from Oct. 11-13.
This will be the second year the fest takes place at Fox Pointe, Lansing's state-of-the-art entertainment venue, and it will build on the good times established during the Wednesday night concert series held there.
“We’re anticipating a good year for the fest. Throughout the summer, people became accustomed to going to concerts,and people have better accessibility now and are used to using the facility,” said Dan Centracchio, Lansing Autumn Fest chairman and director with the Lansing Association for Community Events.
Last year the grounds with bandshell, pavilion, restrooms and concession stand, were finished shortly before festival time and Autumn Fest was the first event held there.
“One change this year is that there will be no added fencing. Another big change is that there will be two big video screens by the stage that will run ads for sponsors throughout the fest,” said Centracchio. The screens also will be used for video accompanying band performances, one of which was was shot in Lansing. “My Hometown” filmed by Lansing native Brian Grilli in 2016 features several landmarks and businesses. The song is featured on his latest album, Deep South Symphony, which hit No. 25 on Billboard’s Top Country Album Sales and fared well on other Billboard charts. Grilli will be the headliner Oct. 11.
Saturday’s festivities begin early Oct. 12 with a pancake breakfast at the American Legion, 18255 Grant St., prepared by members of the Lansing Copper Muggers, a community fundraising organization. “It’ll be $5 per person, and you can donate to pay for breakfast for a veteran or first responder,” said Centracchio. Military members and first responders will be honored later that morning.
Throughout the weekend, there will be food trucks, music, a beer garden and activities in the Kid Zone that include carnival games, pumpkin decorating, inflatables, karaoke and a reptile show. About a dozen food vendors will be serving a variety of goodies, so whether you’re craving pretzels or barbecue or Mexican fare, you’ll find it there. The marketplace area will be filled with 50 vendor spaces, carrying a variety of merchandise and hand-crafted items from soaps and lotion to jewelry to crocheted items to candles.
"It's a good family event and a good opportunity to see old friends from Lansing," said Centracchio. "It benefits the entire village because the money made goes back into he village through donations to organizations, schools and other parts of the community to make the village more appealing." He emphasized that the community is fortunate to have a festival of this caliber that is free.
Centracchio reminds festgoers that no backpacks, weapons or outside food or drink can be brought in and no alcohol can be removed from the premises. Also, only service pets are permitted on the grounds. He added that any unused drink tickets purchased at Fox Pointe events this summer will be honored at Lansing Autumn Fest.
“Our first year of summer concerts has come to an end and our first Tailgate Party finished out the season for the village at Fox Pointe on an amazing high note,” said Mayor Patty Eidam. “We are very pleased that Fox Pointe is now ready for Autumn Fest. The Village of Lansing is happy to partner with L.A.C.E. as they bring back this extremely popular event.”