Lansing, Calumet City receive state grants for downtown improvements

Lansing Ridge Road

The Village of Lansing has received an $875,000 grant from the State of Illinois for sidewalk replacement in the Ridge Road business corridor.

 Mike Clark, The Times

The streetscapes in Lansing and Calumet City's business corridors will be getting a facelift, thanks to a pair of grants from the state.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development last week announced $106 million in state funding for updating commercial corridors and downtowns in dozens of communities around the state.

Lansing is getting $875,000 for business district sidewalk replacement along Ridge Road in the downtown business corridor from Burnham Avenue to the state line, Village Engineer Jeff Pintar said.

The latest project continues the ongoing downtown revitalization effort that included the replacement of pedestrian lights in 2014 as well as new benches, trash receptacles and flower beds.

Pintar also said the village is planning to resurface Ridge Road next year. And there are other improvement projects for neighborhood streets that are slated to start this month.

Calumet City is getting $686,000 for improvements along the Burnham Avenue commercial corridor.

Other grants include $734,933 to Richton Park for redevelopment of the Town Center area near the Metra Electric station and $1,164,683 to E.G. Woode, L3C, of Chicago to create a food hub/incubator in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

In a news release, Calumet City officials said the grant would "help with possible street reconfiguration, pedestrian access and safety, active transportation and mass transit utilization, and greatly needed street lighting."

The city also will prioritize preserving buildings "with historical significance that enhance the neighborhood's unique character."

"We are just super thankful to receive this grant that will help make our city more welcoming, warm and pleasing for our residents," Mayor Thaddeus Jones said in a statement. "We intend to make Calumet City more beautiful and revitalize structures that might just need a cosmetic update to be more marketable."

Related to this story

