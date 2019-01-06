Lansing Christian School to host preview nights

Lansing Christian School will hold its annual kindergarten and pre-K preview nights, providing an opportunity for parents and their children to experience the school’s programs.
The Kindergarten Preview Night is 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 for parents and their children. Children can experience a mini-lesson from a teacher, and parents can explore both the English and Spanish Immersion programs.
The English track is led by Alexa Groen and Spanish immersion by Sandy Tijerina. In both tracks, student learning is differentiated to grow students in their strengths and support any learning challenges. Both kindergarten programs feature small class sizes, which helps teachers to know each child. Class sizes range from 15-20 students and are capped at 20.
The Spanish immersion track is designed for English speaking families who want their child to become fluent in Spanish. This program begins in kindergarten running through third grade, with kindergarten being the only entry point for students to gain admittance.
The Pre-K Preview Night is at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 and is open to parents and their children.
The program has two pre-K-4 teachers, Nancy Oostman and Beth Roels. Ella Tempelman is the pre-K-3 program teacher. The Lansing Christian pre-K program is flexibly designed for both students and parents. Three- and four-year-olds may attend three days or five days per week, with both half- and full-day options for each. Current class sizes are 11 students each for Pre-K-4 and 13 students for Pre-K-3.
Students gain knowledge through a variety of learning contexts, including whole group instruction led by the teacher, social interactions with other students, and special activities. As core to all activities at Lansing Christian School, students begin to see all of their learning in light of their relationship with God.
Call 708-474-1700, or visit lansingchristian.org. The school is at 3660 Randolph St.