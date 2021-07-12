Lansing man arrested for murder in driveway shooting over ex-girlfriend

LANSING — A Lansing man has been arrested for a fatal shooting in a driveway last week, police said.

The Lansing Police Department arrested Juwan Frazier, 37, after he came to the police department with his attorney and turned himself in without incident, Chief Al Phillips said in a news release.

Frazier was charged by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office with first-degree murder, police said.

At 2:20 a.m. July 6, officers responded to a report of shots fire in the 17000 block of Grant Street in Lansing, police said.

Officers found Floyd Steele, a 34-year-old Lansing resident, with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body, sitting in a parked car in the driveway. He was treated by Lansing paramedics and taken to Franciscan Health Hammond where he died of the gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said Frazier shot Steele after seeing him with his ex-girlfriend.