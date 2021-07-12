 Skip to main content
Lansing man arrested for murder in driveway shooting over ex-girlfriend
LANSING — A Lansing man has been arrested for a fatal shooting in a driveway last week, police said.

The Lansing Police Department arrested Juwan Frazier, 37, after he came to the police department with his attorney and turned himself in without incident, Chief Al Phillips said in a news release.

Frazier was charged by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office with first-degree murder, police said.

At 2:20 a.m. July 6, officers responded to a report of shots fire in the 17000 block of Grant Street in Lansing, police said.

Officers found Floyd Steele, a 34-year-old Lansing resident, with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body, sitting in a parked car in the driveway. He was treated by Lansing paramedics and taken to Franciscan Health Hammond where he died of the gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said Frazier shot Steele after seeing him with his ex-girlfriend.

"The Lansing Police Criminal Investigations Division conducted a thorough investigation and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators gathered shell casings and other evidence from the scene. Detectives learned that the offender (Juwan Frazier) went to the address on Grant Street, where he previously lived, and observed his ex-girlfriend in a vehicle with another male subject," Phillips said in the news release. "Mr. Frazier confronted Mr. Steele and fired several shots striking him multiple times."

Last Thursday, the Lake County Coroner's Office ruled the death a homicide.

Frazier is slated to be taken to Markham Courthouse and is scheduled for a bond hearing on Tuesday.

