For four decades, Lansing’s Meals on Wheels organization has been delivering hot meals to senior and homebound residents of the village.
Each Tuesday and Thursday morning, volunteers arrive early at First United Methodist Church to start cooking and packing meals for about 40 recipients.
With no paid staff, volunteers Elaine Siersma and JoAnn Kijewski serve as coordinators, each overseeing the operation two weeks a month. Each day three or four people work in the kitchen and another six arrive a little later in the morning to be delivery drivers and runners on the three delivery routes. A pool of dessert volunteers drop off donations of baked goods to go with the meals.
Not long ago the program had a waiting list, but as regular clients move to retirement homes or pass away, the number changes. The program has shifted in recent years to serve not only seniors, but also younger individuals homebound with health issues or in need of temporary service as they recover from surgery.
“We don’t really have an age restriction anymore. If there’s someone who has had surgery and needs meals because they can’t go shopping and can’t get around and cook, we can deliver to them,” said Kijewski. “We definitely have room to serve more people. I feel like there are more people out there who need the help and we need to reach out and find them.”
“I know that many of the elderly don’t drive anymore and may not have close relatives nearby and this is a helpful thing for them,” added Siersema. “Portions are quite large and I’m sure they often have leftovers for the next day. We know it helps them.”
The program coordinators are not only seeking more people to serve, they’re also seeking additional volunteers. “We can always use more volunteers,” said Kijewski. “Just like with any organization, our group of volunteers is getting older and dwindling.”
Siersema retired from her job as a secretary in 2002 and after seeing a note in her church bulletin about the program needing helpers, she started volunteering in the kitchen, later becoming a coordinator and buyer of supplies. Another three volunteers help with buying food. As a member of First United Methodist Church, Kijewski had been familiar with the program and has even driven during the summers. When she retired from her teaching job five years ago, she became a coordinator.
Each meal costs $4 and donations help subsidize meals to reduce the cost for those with financial need. Siersema said they aim to serve healthy meals and a typical meal may consist of spaghetti, meatballs and green beans or pork chops, mashed potatoes, corn and applesauce. In a separate bag, there’s a salad, bread, dessert and an insert with some jokes or short stories. The program is funded by client payments for the meal and community donations.
Siersema said that the service provides more than a meal. ”It’s kind of also a way to see if they are well. If we don’t get an answer, then we’ll check further,” she said. And of course, it provides a little social interaction for individuals who may not get out of the house often.
“That’s one thing I wish was different is that we had more time to spend talking to those we deliver to,” said Kijewski. “A lot of them are lonely and they enjoy talking. Sometimes we are the only contact they’ll have with the outside world that day.”
If you are interested in having meals delivered or volunteering, contact Denise Cox at 708-895-0388.