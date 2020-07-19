Lansing motorcyclist killed in interstate crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TINLEY PARK — A 69-year-old man from Lansing was killed when his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 80 Friday morning, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was traveling on his 2004 black Honda Shadow in the right lane of eastbound I-80 around 10:50 a.m. near Oak Park Avenue. An unspecified vehicle changed from the center lane to the right one and struck the motorcyclist's rear, ISP said.

The motorcyclist lost control, struck the left guardrail and was ejected. The other vehicle fled the scene, ISP said.

The two left lanes were closed around 11:04 a.m., and all lanes were closed around 1:57 p.m. for the crash investigation. All lanes were reopened around 3:10 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call ISP at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.

