Lansing Police Department veteran sworn in as new chief
alert urgent

Charity softball tournament

In this file photo from 2016, Al Phillips pitches as Lansing police and firefighters play Dyer's police and firefighters in a charity softball tournament. Phillips was sworn in Tuesday as Lansing's new police chief.

 John Luke, File, The Times

LANSING — All of Al Phillips's professional career has been spent with the Lansing Police Department. Now he gets to lead it.

After more than two decades in the department, Phillips was sworn in as police chief at Tuesday night's village board meeting. He replaces Dennis Murrin Jr., who retired in January.

Phillips grew up across the state line in Lake Village. He joined the Lansing department as an officer 23 years ago,

"(When) Chief Dan McDevitt came in," Phillips said, "he created a rotating detective position that really sparked my career."

Since then, Phillips has served in a variety of roles, including patrol sergeant, working in emergency preparedness, patrol lieutenant and detective lieutenant.

He said his interest in leading the department grew out of his most recent stint in investigations.

His goals going forward? "One of the biggest things is to continue to work on community policing, community relations and getting out with the public," Phillips said.

He hopes to establish regular "Chat with the chief" listening sessions.

"I'm looking to make this a little more hands-on," he said. "'You want to talk to the chief of police? Here I am.'"

Making sure the department is adequately staffed is another priority, along with working with the village's Human Relations Commission on diversity and inclusion.  

Lansing is one of the Chicago area's more diverse communities. According to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau estimate from 2019, the village is 43% black, 37% while and 17% Hispanic.

"Let's work together instead of butting heads with one another," Phillips said.

Lansing Mayor Patty Eidam, a former police officer in the village, said she is "really, really happy that we could choose an individual from within."

Eidam, who said there were more than 100 applicants for the job, noted Phillips's support within the department.

"There were 35 officers there to see him sworn in," she said.

Also on hand was Robert Collins, a Lansing resident and the police chief in Dolton, who was named to the Police and Fire Commission.

"He's a huge, huge asset," Eidam said. "He has a background that's going to be very valuable moving forward."

