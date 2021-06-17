Lansing Police Department veteran sworn in as new chief

LANSING — All of Al Phillips's professional career has been spent with the Lansing Police Department. Now he gets to lead it.

After more than two decades in the department, Phillips was sworn in as police chief at Tuesday night's village board meeting. He replaces Dennis Murrin Jr., who retired in January.

Phillips grew up across the state line in Lake Village. He joined the Lansing department as an officer 23 years ago,

"(When) Chief Dan McDevitt came in," Phillips said, "he created a rotating detective position that really sparked my career."

Since then, Phillips has served in a variety of roles, including patrol sergeant, working in emergency preparedness, patrol lieutenant and detective lieutenant.

He said his interest in leading the department grew out of his most recent stint in investigations.

His goals going forward? "One of the biggest things is to continue to work on community policing, community relations and getting out with the public," Phillips said.

He hopes to establish regular "Chat with the chief" listening sessions.