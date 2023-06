LANSING — A Calumet City man died Tuesday night after his vehicle collided with a semi and skidded underneath the wheels, Illinois State Police said Wednesday.

Police responded at 5:04 p.m. to an area on Interstate 80/94 heading east near the Torrence Avenue exit. The vehicle and semi collided due to a high rate of speed, state police said. The driver was Anthony Hurst, 55, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's records. He was pronounced dead on the scene. An official cause and manner of death is pending.

The drivers of a second semi and passenger vehicle were also involved in the crash, but sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The three right lanes were closed for investigation and reopened at approximately 2:40 a.m. State police said no further information is available.

