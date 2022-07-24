1 killed in motorcycle crash, Lansing police say

LANSING — A 24-year-old woman died Thursday after a motorcycle crash at Torrence Avenue and 177th Street, officials said.
Lansing police responded to the crash about 1:30 p.m., Police Chief Al Phillips said.
The woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead about 2:30 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.
