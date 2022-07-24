 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 killed in motorcycle crash, Lansing police say

Ambulance stock

File photo of ambulance.

 Times file photo

LANSING — A 24-year-old woman died Thursday after a motorcycle crash at Torrence Avenue and 177th Street, officials said.

Lansing police responded to the crash about 1:30 p.m., Police Chief Al Phillips said.

The woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead about 2:30 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story. 

