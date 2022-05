2 carjacking suspects dead after jumping in Little Calumet River during police chase

LANSING — Two carjacking suspects have been pronounced dead after jumping into the Little Calumet River early Saturday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

At about 4:40 Saturday morning, ISP District Chicago Troopers located a beige 2020 Rolls-Royce Phantom that was stolen during a carjacking in Chicago. Troopers pursued the Rolls-Royce to 173rd Street and Torrence Avenue in Lansing, where the car was parked. According to ISP multiple suspects got out of the Rolls-Royce and entered a green 2022 Infiniti QX60.

Troopers followed the Infiniti until the car crashed at 127th Street and Indiana Avenue, on the southern edge of Chicago. ISP said after the crash "an unknown number of suspects were seen jumping into the Little Calumet River."

Chicago Police deployed a marine unit and two suspects were recovered from the Little Calumet. Both were transported to local hospitals and were later pronounced dead, according to ISP.

Three suspects have been taken into custody.

The incident is still under investigation. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at (847) 294-4400 or ISP.crimetips@illinois.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

