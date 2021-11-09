 Skip to main content
6.5 kilos of meth, 12 pounds of marijuana found in Lansing drug bust, police say
alert urgent

6.5 kilos of meth, 12 pounds of marijuana found in Lansing drug bust, police say

centeno stuff.JPG

A search warrant netted large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis found in a Lansing residence, police said. 

 Provided

LANSING — A search warrant netted large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis found in a Lansing residence, police said. 

The investigation was sparked after Lansing police received a tip in October about possible drug activity in the community, said Detective Lt. Scott Bailey of the Lansing Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

The Lansing Police Department’s Tactical Unit launched a narcotics investigation and a search warrant was obtained for a residence in the 2300 block of Holiday Terrace, police said.

On Friday, a search was executed by the Lansing Police Department Emergency Response Team and Criminal Investigations Division, which resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old resident Joshua Centeno.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

Police found 6.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 44 grams of cocaine, 12 pounds of cannabis, a grow operation canopy, ammunition and a semiautomatic handgun in the residence.

Centeno faces charges including armed violence, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cannabis with additional felony charges are pending, according to the Lansing Police Department.

Centeno posted bond, which was set at $75,000.00, on Monday and he was released from Cook County Jail,with his next scheduled court date in December.

"The Lansing Police Department would like to thank the residents of our community for taking an active role in combating illegal activity in and around our neighborhoods," Bailey said. "If you have any information on illegal drug activity, please contact the tip hotline at 708-895-7105. You may remain anonymous."

Centeno mug.JPG

Joseph Centeno

 Provided
