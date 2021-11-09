6.5 kilos of meth, 12 pounds of marijuana found in Lansing drug bust, police say

LANSING — A search warrant netted large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis found in a Lansing residence, police said.

The investigation was sparked after Lansing police received a tip in October about possible drug activity in the community, said Detective Lt. Scott Bailey of the Lansing Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

The Lansing Police Department’s Tactical Unit launched a narcotics investigation and a search warrant was obtained for a residence in the 2300 block of Holiday Terrace, police said.

On Friday, a search was executed by the Lansing Police Department Emergency Response Team and Criminal Investigations Division, which resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old resident Joshua Centeno.

Police found 6.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 44 grams of cocaine, 12 pounds of cannabis, a grow operation canopy, ammunition and a semiautomatic handgun in the residence.

Centeno faces charges including armed violence, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cannabis with additional felony charges are pending, according to the Lansing Police Department.