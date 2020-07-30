Alligator seen lurking in Lynwood lake; officials continue attempts to capture

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LYNWOOD — After an alligator was spotted in a Lynwood lake this week, agencies continue attempts to wrangle the wayward reptile.

A Lynwood resident, Bonita Wynn, said she was with her son Wednesday when she saw the alligator come up to the surface and then disappear under Lake Lynwood, NBC 5 Chicago reported.

Another Lynwood woman was outside of her home when she caught the alligator on camera. She posted the photo on social media and contacted local officials about what she saw.

Since the sighting, an expert hired by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Lynwood firefighters are searching for the alligator, according to NBC 5.

“Hopefully we capture it safely and humanely and we can get it somewhere it can live out the rest of its life,” Keenan Newton of the Lynwood Fire Department told NBC 5.

Floating cage traps have been set up in hopes of catching the reptile. A drone has also been employed to search for the creature.

As officials continue to scour the lake, residents have been advised to keep their distance from the water.