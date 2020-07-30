You are the owner of this article.
Alligator seen lurking in Lynwood lake; officials continue attempts to capture
LYNWOOD — After an alligator was spotted in a Lynwood lake this week, agencies continue attempts to wrangle the wayward reptile.

A Lynwood resident, Bonita Wynn, said she was with her son Wednesday when she saw the alligator come up to the surface and then disappear under Lake Lynwood, NBC 5 Chicago reported.

Another Lynwood woman was outside of her home when she caught the alligator on camera. She posted the photo on social media and contacted local officials about what she saw.

Since the sighting, an expert hired by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Lynwood firefighters are searching for the alligator, according to NBC 5.

“Hopefully we capture it safely and humanely and we can get it somewhere it can live out the rest of its life,” Keenan Newton of the Lynwood Fire Department told NBC 5.

Floating cage traps have been set up in hopes of catching the reptile. A drone has also been employed to search for the creature.

As officials continue to scour the lake, residents have been advised to keep their distance from the water. 

Lynwood Fire Department declined to comment Wednesday and the Lynwood Police Department did not immediately respond to The Times’ inquiries for information.

Last year in July, Chance the Snapper took the spotlight when he swam the waters of the Humboldt Park lagoon in Chicago. Chance is now living at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park in St. Augustine, Florida.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

