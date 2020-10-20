Amid pandemic, TF South connects with students via get out the vote drive, virtual homecoming

LANSING — Though learning looks different in the COVID-19 era, some traditions endure at TF South High School.

As remote learning continues at District 215's three campuses — TF South, TF North and Thornton Fractional Center for Academics and Technology & Center for Alternative Learning — preparations continue for TF South's virtual homecoming celebration next week.

And TF South Principal Jake Gourley has taken a new approach to his latest campaign to encourage the school's older students to perform their civic duty by voting.

Any South students who will be 18 years old by Election Day can get a free voting kit by emailing Gourley at jgourley@tfd215.org. The kit includes hand sanitizer, a mask, a stylus to use in the voting booth and a sign that says, "First Time Voter, My Vote Matters."

Officials from District 215's three campuses will be making home visits to deliver the kits beginning Friday.

The initiative dates back to 2017, when groups of students from South and North walked from school to libraries in Lansing and Calumet City, respectively, to vote in person. That prompted State Sen. Elgie Sims Jr., D-17th, to sponsor a bill granting Illinois high school students two hours off to vote on Election Day, Gourley said.