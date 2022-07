Authorities identify woman killed in Lansing motorcycle accident

According to the Cook County medical examiner's office the victim was Cheyenne Lucille Kaylee Selkirk, of Chicago.

Lansing Police responded to reports of a crash at Torrence Avenue and 177th Street at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief Al Phillips said. Selkirk was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where she was pronounced dead at about 2:30 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.