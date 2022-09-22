 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Autumn Fest returns to Lansing's Fox Pointe this weekend

  • 0
Autumn Fest 1

Members of the Lansing Veterans Memorial Ceremonial Honor Guard present colors for the Military Recognition Ceremony at Lansing's Autumn Fest in 2018.

 Carrie Steinweg, file, The Times

LANSING — Autumn Fest, a free two-day event sponsored by the Lansing Association for Community Events, returns to Fox Pointe in downtown Lansing this weekend.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, with the grounds closing at 10:30 p.m. each night.

Musical acts scheduled to appear on the Main Stage include Nate Venturelli at 5 p.m. Friday, Together Band at 8 p.m. Friday, Darren Enloe and Friends at 2 p.m. Saturday, Eli and the Elements at 3 p.m. Saturday, American English at 5 p.m. Saturday and Latin Satin Soul at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Copper Muggers will sponsor a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 697 at 18255 Grant St. A tribute to the military and first responders will follow on the Main Stage at 11:30 a.m.

Food vendors will open at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the bar opening at 11:30 a.m. Food vendors will include Ace Catering, Boz Hotg Dogs, I-94 Ribs,  Izzy's, Skyline Snowie, Thompson Concessions, Von Vittles, Withers Concessions and Zap Pizza/That's a Cake.

People are also reading…

On Saturday, a KidZone will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with games, activities, exhibits and a dance party among other attractions.

For more information, go to www.lansinglace.com/autumn-fest-2021.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Are Prince William and Prince Harry going to fix their rift?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts