Autumn Fest returns to Lansing's Fox Pointe this weekend

LANSING — Autumn Fest, a free two-day event sponsored by the Lansing Association for Community Events, returns to Fox Pointe in downtown Lansing this weekend.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, with the grounds closing at 10:30 p.m. each night.

Musical acts scheduled to appear on the Main Stage include Nate Venturelli at 5 p.m. Friday, Together Band at 8 p.m. Friday, Darren Enloe and Friends at 2 p.m. Saturday, Eli and the Elements at 3 p.m. Saturday, American English at 5 p.m. Saturday and Latin Satin Soul at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Copper Muggers will sponsor a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 697 at 18255 Grant St. A tribute to the military and first responders will follow on the Main Stage at 11:30 a.m.

Food vendors will open at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the bar opening at 11:30 a.m. Food vendors will include Ace Catering, Boz Hotg Dogs, I-94 Ribs, Izzy's, Skyline Snowie, Thompson Concessions, Von Vittles, Withers Concessions and Zap Pizza/That's a Cake.

On Saturday, a KidZone will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with games, activities, exhibits and a dance party among other attractions.

For more information, go to www.lansinglace.com/autumn-fest-2021.