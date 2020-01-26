Bakers Square permanently closes Lansing, Merrillville locations

Customers hoping for a slice of pie after a meal at two Bakers Square locations in the Region were met with disappointment this weekend.
The restaurant known for its fresh-baked, double-crusted pies closed its Lansing and Merrillville locations this weekend. The restaurant chain also served breakfast, lunch and dinner to go with its deserts.
A press release posted on the doors of the Lansing location, 3545 Ridge Rd., indicated it permanently closed its doors on Friday. The Merrillville location, 8140 Mississippi St., had a sign on its doors saying, "This location is now permanently closed." It is unclear when the Merrillville location officially shut its doors.
According to the Bakers Square restaurant locator on its website, the Schererville location, 1675 U.S. Highway 41, is the only location open across the Region. The next-closest location is in Orland Park.
There are 22 Bakers Square restaurants remaining across six states — Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Ohio. The Schererville location is the last location in Indiana, according to the company's website.
A Bakers Square spokesperson could not immediately be reached.
"After very careful consideration, we have made the tough but necessary decision to discontinue operations at the Lansing location," a Bakers Square spokesman said through a press release posted on the restaurant's doors. "This is never an easy decision to make and one driven by many business factors."
The release said that workers will be relocated or given a severance package.
Bakers Square began as an independent restaurant in Des Moines, Iowa in the 1970s. The popularity of its pies spread and Pillsbury bought the restaurant and opened locations across the Midwest.
Bakers Square is currently owned and managed by American Blue Ribbon Holdings LLC.
New Schererville police chief appointed
SCHERERVILLE — A new chief will take the helm of the Schererville Police Department effective Feb. 29.
Pete Sormaz, a longtime law enforcement officer, was appointed as the town's new chief during a joint Town Council and Safety Board meeting on Thursday.
Both boards unanimously agreed to appoint Sormaz as chief and detective Cmdr. Jeff Cook as deputy chief.
Sormaz has been with the department for nearly five years, serving first as an officer and then as the accreditation manager and training coordinator for the department.
"It’s a surreal experience. When you enter police work, that’s not your first thought — being a police chief but then eventually, it comes and the feeling is just indescribable,” Sormaz said.
Before joining the Schererville force, Sormaz worked as a corrections officer in Lake County and then with the Gary Police Department for more than 15 years.
First serving as a patrolman, the Gary native rose the ranks, becoming a corporal, sergeant and later the the commander of support services.
While Sormaz said his strategy for the department isn't set in stone because crime rates are ever-changing, he hopes to increase the size of the police force.
"We do have some building, some growth out on the south end of town," he said. "We have a phenomenal retail area, so we have to stay cognitive of our service delivery.”
His appointment comes after former Police Chief Dennis Zagrocki announced he would retire at the end of February.
Zagrocki was named chief in July 2018, after David Dowling, who was with the department for 34 years, announced his retirement in early 2018.
Following Dowling's departure, Zagrocki was named interim chief while town officials sought to find a replacement. However, after there weren't any other candidates, Zagrocki filled the role.
Zagrocki spend more than four decades with the Schererville Police Department and had served under Dowling as deputy chief for six years.
During his tenure with the department, he served as chief twice.
“I appreciate the chance to be able to serve the town of Schererville for the 41 years and also appreciate the fact that in my career I was allowed to hold the rank of chief two different times. That doesn’t happen very often," he said Thursday.
"I've enjoyed it and I’ll miss it, but it's time to move forward and let the younger people take over and handle the everyday operations."
Zagrocki said he wishes the new chief and deputy chief well, adding they will be good for the department.
“They will run it in the right direction," he said.
Outgoing Deputy Chief Joseph Gasiorek will remain on staff as the administrative supervisor.