Bakers Square permanently closes Lansing, Merrillville locations

Customers hoping for a slice of pie after a meal at two Bakers Square locations in the Region were met with disappointment this weekend.

The restaurant known for its fresh-baked, double-crusted pies closed its Lansing and Merrillville locations this weekend. The restaurant chain also served breakfast, lunch and dinner to go with its deserts.

A press release posted on the doors of the Lansing location, 3545 Ridge Rd., indicated it permanently closed its doors on Friday. The Merrillville location, 8140 Mississippi St., had a sign on its doors saying, "This location is now permanently closed." It is unclear when the Merrillville location officially shut its doors.

According to the Bakers Square restaurant locator on its website, the Schererville location, 1675 U.S. Highway 41, is the only location open across the Region. The next-closest location is in Orland Park.

There are 22 Bakers Square restaurants remaining across six states — Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Ohio. The Schererville location is the last location in Indiana, according to the company's website.