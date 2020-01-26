You are the owner of this article.
Bakers Square permanently closes Lansing, Merrillville locations
Bakers Square permanently closes Lansing, Merrillville locations
Bakers Square permanently closes Lansing, Merrillville locations

Customers hoping for a slice of pie after a meal at two Bakers Square locations in the Region were met with disappointment this weekend.

The restaurant known for its fresh-baked, double-crusted pies closed its Lansing and Merrillville locations this weekend. The restaurant chain also served breakfast, lunch and dinner to go with its deserts.

A press release posted on the doors of the Lansing location, 3545 Ridge Rd., indicated it permanently closed its doors on Friday. The Merrillville location, 8140 Mississippi St., had a sign on its doors saying, "This location is now permanently closed." It is unclear when the Merrillville location officially shut its doors.

According to the Bakers Square restaurant locator on its website, the Schererville location, 1675 U.S. Highway 41, is the only location open across the Region. The next-closest location is in Orland Park.

There are 22 Bakers Square restaurants remaining across six states — Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Ohio. The Schererville location is the last location in Indiana, according to the company's website.

A Bakers Square spokesperson could not immediately be reached.

"After very careful consideration, we have made the tough but necessary decision to discontinue operations at the Lansing location," a Bakers Square spokesman said through a press release posted on the restaurant's doors. "This is never an easy decision to make and one driven by many business factors."

The release said that workers will be relocated or given a severance package.

Bakers Square began as an independent restaurant in Des Moines, Iowa in the 1970s. The popularity of its pies spread and Pillsbury bought the restaurant and opened locations across the Midwest.

Bakers Square is currently owned and managed by American Blue Ribbon Holdings LLC.

Check back at nwi.com as this story is updated.

