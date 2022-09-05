Beauty supply store may take over former Walmart building in Lansing

LANSING — Village officials' patience in finding the right tenant for the old Walmart building in The Landings Shopping Center may be paying off.

Walmart closed the location at 16671 Torrence Ave. in 2015 when it opened a new, larger store about a mile away at 17625 Torrence.

Village Administrator Dan Podgorski said there had been proposals over the years to put self-storage units into the old Walmart in the northeast corner of The Landings.

But he said village officials believed retail was a better use for the space and were willing to wait for the right tenant to step up.

Podgorski said that appears to be closer to fruition with the news that Sistar Beauty, a beauty supply store, is interested in the property. Sistar currently has a location at 8900 S. Lafayette Ave. in Chicago, just off the Dan Ryan Expressway.

"They came before the village board and made a presentation," Podgorski said recently. "They've proposed to take over the old Walmart. It would be all retail, they would pay the back taxes. ... The board seemed to be open to it."

Podgorski said representatives of Sistar and the shopping center's owner have been in discussions about a deal for the store to move into the building.

"This would be a great (result), to get retail in an old Walmart instead of having the store broken up (into multiple spaces)," Podgorski said.

In other economic development news in the village:

Construction continues on the planned Starbucks on the northeast corner of Torrence Avenue and Glenwood-Lansing Road. There are "Coming soon" signs in front of the building, and Podgorski said the coffee shop will be open this year.

Other dining options are coming to the same block, with Taco Bell planning to locate just north of Starbucks and Smoothie King a little farther north. A Chipotle also may be in the mix.

Another lodging option, Tru by Hilton, is coming to the Torrence Avenue corridor north of Interstate 80/94 that already is home to several other hotels.

Podgorski said that project was slowed by the pandemic but is back on track.

"They are in for a site plan review by us," Podgorski said. "That one is starting to move forward."