 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burglars damage ice cream shop, deli in crime spree, Lansing police say
alert urgent

Burglars damage ice cream shop, deli in crime spree, Lansing police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Lansing surveillance

Lansing police released images showing a suspect and suspect vehicle allegedly involved in recent burglaries. 

 Provided

LANSING — An ice cream shop and a small deli in Lansing were recently damaged and burglarized, police said.

In the last week, there have been several smash-and-grab burglaries throughout the village, the Lansing Police Department reported.

At 4:21 a.m. Tuesday a brick was thrown through a glass door at EZ Stop food pantry at 3159 191st Place. A cash register and several other items were taken from the store before the suspects fled the scene.

At 3:35 a.m. Thursday, police believe the same suspects threw a brick through the glass door of La Michaocana, an ice cream shop nearby at 19283 Burnham Ave. Likewise, the cash register was stolen from the business.

In both burglaries, authorities identified a blue Toyota with an Illinois license plate reading, "BK14781." The license plate was reported as stolen out of Markham, Illinois.

There were similar smash-and-grab burglaries in Chicago Heights reported on Thursday, in which a blue Toyota was involved.

On Friday authorities released surveillance images and asked the public's help in identifying those responsible.

Anyone with information on the suspects or incidents is asked to call Lansing Police Department Detective David Bell at 708-895-7159.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts