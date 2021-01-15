Burglars damage ice cream shop, deli in crime spree, Lansing police say

LANSING — An ice cream shop and a small deli in Lansing were recently damaged and burglarized, police said.

In the last week, there have been several smash-and-grab burglaries throughout the village, the Lansing Police Department reported.

At 4:21 a.m. Tuesday a brick was thrown through a glass door at EZ Stop food pantry at 3159 191st Place. A cash register and several other items were taken from the store before the suspects fled the scene.

At 3:35 a.m. Thursday, police believe the same suspects threw a brick through the glass door of La Michaocana, an ice cream shop nearby at 19283 Burnham Ave. Likewise, the cash register was stolen from the business.

In both burglaries, authorities identified a blue Toyota with an Illinois license plate reading, "BK14781." The license plate was reported as stolen out of Markham, Illinois.

There were similar smash-and-grab burglaries in Chicago Heights reported on Thursday, in which a blue Toyota was involved.

On Friday authorities released surveillance images and asked the public's help in identifying those responsible.