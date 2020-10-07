'He died doing what he loved': Firefighter Dylan Cunningham honored at funeral service

Cunningham graduated from Thornwood High School, where he was a multi-sport athlete. He earned a degree in fire science from Prairie State College, and then journeyed to Poland where he studied to become a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist for the Illinois National Guard.

Cunningham's love for sports, among many other attributes, are shared by his younger brother Cody, who said he has always followed his sibling's footsteps.

"I have always called (Dylan) my real-life superhero ... growing up, we shared everything," Cody said, adding in jest that while he surpassed his older brother in wrestling and pole vaulting, Cunningham proved nearly unbeatable when it came to swimming — a skill he later applied to his profession as a firefighter.

Courtney, the eldest of the siblings, called Cunningham her best friend and a role model, despite the fact that he was younger than her.

"Dylan taught me about love. He had a heart of gold. He showed me what hard work is," she said. "He was always present — something that so many of us struggle with — but not him. He loved life, and he knew how to enjoy it."

The rest of Cunningham's family remembered him as an active and youthful individual, an exemplar, and most of all, a hero.