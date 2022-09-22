Lansing church names new pastor

LANSING — A church is installing a new pastor who's a familiar face there.

The Reverend Doctor Kyle Johnson will lead Our Saviour Lutheran Church at 19058 Burnham Avenue in Lansing. He will be installed during the regularly scheduled 9:30 a.m. service Sunday at the church, which is a congregation of the Metropolitan Chicago Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

He was ordained into the Ministry of Word and Sacrament in July. He has served as a pulpit supply at the church since August 2001.

“Serving the wonderful people at Our Saviour brings me great joy, and I look forward to the new programs and events we have planned for this fall and winter,” said Johnson.

The ministry is Johnson's second career. He studied as an undergraduate at Bethany College in Kansas, got a master of music degree in organ performance with a choral conducting cognate from Indiana University Bloomington and then earned a doctor of musical arts degree in organ performance from the University of Missouri Kansas City.

He has taught at four different institutions of higher learning during the course of his academic career. Most recently, he served as coordinator of chapel music, university organist and lecturer of music at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, California.

He moved to Chicago to study at the Lutheran School of Theology, earning a Master of Divinity degree last May.