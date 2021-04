LANSING — A Lansing nonprofit is hosting its monthly food giveaway Saturday morning at the Serbian Social Center.

We Are Lansing is giving away more than 1,000 boxes of groceries, including dairy products, poultry, vegetables and fruit, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center, 18550 Stony Island Ave.

More information is available at wearelansing.net/giveaway.

We Are Lansing is a nonprofit founded by TF South High School senior Cam Sanchez which hosts a variety of community events.

WATCH NOW: The Times Photos of the Week

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.