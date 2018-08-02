Lansing police are looking for a man suspected of attempting to rob the First Federal Savings of Hegewisch Bank.
Police were dispatched at 11:12 a.m. Tuesday morning to the bank at 18207 Burnham Ave. after a man allegedly sent a bank employee a threatening note. He allegedly took back the note and left without taking anything.
No one was hurt during the incident.
The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s to early 30s, between 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches tall, average build and wearing a white fisherman’s type hat, a white shirt, dark pants and white shoes.
The suspect was last seen walking south in the 18200 block on Burnham Avenue.
The FBI office in Chicago was notified of the incident.
Anyone with information should contact the Lansing Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 708-895-7150.