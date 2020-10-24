Lansing teen, church team up to give away nearly 1,100 boxes of food

LANSING — The plan was to hand out around one thousand boxes of food between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church.

But by 10:30 a.m., the line of cars already was wrapped around the block, so organizer Cam Sanchez, a 17-year-old senior at TF South High School, and his fellow volunteers got to work.

By around 2 p.m., all 1,092 boxes and about 30,000 pounds of food was gone.

"It was a steady stream," First Methodist Pastor David Price said. "They just kept coming and coming."

Soon after, Sanchez was already thinking about his next project.

"There's a need," he said. "There's a need to get going. I need to be stronger. Next time, (to) supply 2,000 boxes, 3,000 and 4,000."

The food giveaways began last month with 300 boxes. "It went a lot smoother this time," Sanchez said, noting that in September, the food was dropped off at his house and he had to haul it over to the church.

This time, the food arrived at the church in a semi. It was unloaded and, as before, distributed in a pandemic-era way, with recipients never leaving their cars and volunteers masked up.