Lansing teen, church team up to give away nearly 1,100 boxes of food

LANSING — The plan was to hand out around one thousand boxes of food between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church.
But by 10:30 a.m., the line of cars already was wrapped around the block, so organizer Cam Sanchez, a 17-year-old senior at TF South High School, and his fellow volunteers got to work.
By around 2 p.m., all 1,092 boxes and about 30,000 pounds of food was gone.
"It was a steady stream," First Methodist Pastor David Price said. "They just kept coming and coming."
Soon after, Sanchez was already thinking about his next project.
"There's a need," he said. "There's a need to get going. I need to be stronger. Next time, (to) supply 2,000 boxes, 3,000 and 4,000."
The food giveaways began last month with 300 boxes. "It went a lot smoother this time," Sanchez said, noting that in September, the food was dropped off at his house and he had to haul it over to the church.
This time, the food arrived at the church in a semi. It was unloaded and, as before, distributed in a pandemic-era way, with recipients never leaving their cars and volunteers masked up.
Rich Dust, a retired teacher and coach at TF South and current District 215 school board member, was one of the church members helping out.
"It's good to have stories like this to see the good kids can do," he said. "We need a lot of stories like that. I think it's good for people to get out and socially distance, wear masks, do something good for the community."
The demand didn't stop when the food ran out.
"I got a lot of people texting me right now, 'Hey, did you move the location?'" Sanchez said a few hours afterward.
There will be another chance for anyone who missed out, he promised.
"I feel this is absolutely God's work," Sanchez said. "He's making it happen, He's allowing me to be His vessel to do something for the community."
He plans to involve more churches for the next food drive, which will distribute turkeys and other staples of a Thanksgiving dinner like cornbread and dressing.
Eventually, he wants to launch a nonprofit called "We Are Lansing" to continue his community outreach.
"This is something I've been trying to kick-start for a while," Sanchez said.
