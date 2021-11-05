Lansing teen killed Halloween weekend identified, coroner says

LANSING — A teen who was fatally shot Halloween weekend has been identified by coroner's staff.

Tramaine Jackson, 17, of Lansing, died at Community Hospital in Munster, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. He was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 30.

The Lansing Police Department dispatched officers to the 17500 block of Walter Street at about 9 a.m. Oct. 30, according to police. Someone had phoned in a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived in the area, they found a wounded male with gunshot wounds to the body, said Detective Lt. Scott Bailey with the Lansing Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division.

Lansing paramedics treated and transported him to Munster Community Hospital, where he died. Lansing Police and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators recovered evidence from the scene of the fatal shooting.

The Lansing Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the homicide along with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting or what happened is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 708-895-7150.