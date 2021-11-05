 Skip to main content
Lansing teen killed Halloween weekend identified, coroner says
Lansing teen killed Halloween weekend identified, coroner says

A 17-year-old male was found with gunshot wounds. 

 Connor Burge, File, The Times

LANSING — A teen who was fatally shot Halloween weekend has been identified by coroner's staff. 

Tramaine Jackson, 17, of Lansing, died at Community Hospital in Munster, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. He was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 30. 

The Lansing Police Department dispatched officers to the 17500 block of Walter Street at about 9 a.m. Oct. 30, according to police. Someone had phoned in a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived in the area, they found a wounded male with gunshot wounds to the body, said Detective Lt. Scott Bailey with the Lansing Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division.

Lansing paramedics treated and transported him to Munster Community Hospital, where he died. Lansing Police and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators recovered evidence from the scene of the fatal shooting.

The Lansing Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the homicide along with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting or what happened is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 708-895-7150.

Jackson's death is among the three juveniles killed in the Region and bordering Illinois suburbs this past Halloween weekend.

Antonio Santana, 17, died after a shooting on Oct. 30 at a gas station in the 6200 block of West Fifth Avenue in Gary. 

On Oct. 31, 13-year-old Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. was fatally shot while he was trick-or-treating with friends in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.

