Lansing Walmart reopens after fires blamed on shoplifters

LANSING — The Walmart Supercenter in Lansing has reopened after Jan. 7 fires blamed on shoplifters.

Some departments at the store at 17625 Torrence Ave. remain closed, separated from those that are open by floor-to-ceiling plastic sheeting.

As of Saturday, the departments that are open include grocery, pet supplies, pharmacy and vision center.

Store hours have been temporarily cut back to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The store is normally open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lansing Fire Department Chief Chad Kooyenga previously said the village's fire and police departments responded to a call at the store at 6:34 p.m. Jan. 7, finding heavy smoke.

Flames from two fires were extinguished within 15 minutes, Kooyenga said.

Store personnel and sprinkler systems helped to contain the fires, which officials determined were intentionally set by shoplifters trying to create a distraction.

No injuries were reported.

The Lansing fires were followed three days later by a similar incident at the Highland Meijer store at 10138 Indianapolis Blvd.