Lansing Walmart reopens after fires blamed on shoplifters

LANSING — The Walmart Supercenter in Lansing has reopened after Jan. 7 fires blamed on shoplifters.
Some departments at the store at 17625 Torrence Ave. remain closed, separated from those that are open by floor-to-ceiling plastic sheeting.
As of Saturday, the departments that are open include grocery, pet supplies, pharmacy and vision center.
Store hours have been temporarily cut back to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The store is normally open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Lansing Fire Department Chief Chad Kooyenga previously said the village's fire and police departments responded to a call at the store at 6:34 p.m. Jan. 7, finding heavy smoke.
Flames from two fires were extinguished within 15 minutes, Kooyenga said.
Store personnel and sprinkler systems helped to contain the fires, which officials determined were intentionally set by shoplifters trying to create a distraction.
No injuries were reported.
The Lansing fires were followed three days later by a similar incident at the Highland Meijer store at 10138 Indianapolis Blvd.
Lansing and Highland police released surveillance photos of suspects in the case, along with photos of a silver Volvo XC90.
"During the course of the investigation into the arson fire at the Lansing Walmart, it was discovered that two individuals intentionally set fires as a distraction to steal electronics from the store," Lansing Deputy Fire Chief John Grady previously said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lansing investigators at 708-895-7400 or 708-895-7150.
Highland police announced Wednesday a $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the conviction of those responsible for setting three fires inside the Meijer store.
Times Staff Writers Anna Ortiz and Bob Kasarda contributed to this story.