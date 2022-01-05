Man accused in triple shooting at Lansing bar captured by FBI, police say

LANSING — A man charged in a triple shooting at a Lansing bar has been captured by FBI agents in Evergreen Park, police said.

Jeffrey Turner, 29, of Chicago was arrested Wednesday by the FBI Fugitive Task Force, said Detective Lt. Scott Bailey of the Lansing Police Department. Turner was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Lansing Police Department.

Turner faces three counts of attempted murder through the Cook County courts systems and additional charges against him are pending.

At 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 13, Lansing officers were called to a report of shots fired at Torrence Tap, at 18052 Torrence Ave.

When police arrived, they found three gunshot victims and Lansing Fire Department EMS and officers worked together to render aid. The three victims were taken to a hospital and have since recovered, police said.

Lansing police and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators searched the scene and collected evidence in the bar parking lot and along Indiana Avenue. Lansing detectives also interviewed witnesses and victims from Torrence Tap and police obtained video surveillance footage from the bar.