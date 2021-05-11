Man airlifted from Highland for injuries friends say he suffered in Lansing crash

HIGHLAND — A man was airlifted to a trauma center early Tuesday for a life-threatening injury after his friends told a police officer he was badly hurt in a crash in Lansing, police said.

The 33-year-old Illinois man was driven to a parking lot at Ridge Road and South Second Street, where two other people with him told a Highland officer they were trying to take him to the nearest hospital but couldn't find one, according to a Highland Police Department news release.

The exchange began about 3:22 a.m. when the officer, who was parked in the lot, was approached by a passenger of a maroon car that quickly pulled in and told the officer their friend in the backseat was severely injured.

The man was bleeding profusely from his head and had suffered a compound fracture to one of his arms, the release states.

The officer requested an ambulance and wrapped a T-shirt around the man's arm to control the bleeding.

Due to the severity of the man's injuries, a UCAN medical helicopter was dispatched to the parking lot of Griffith Plaza at Ridge Road and Cline Avenue.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. His latest condition is not known.