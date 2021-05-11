Man airlifted from Highland in stable condition; Lansing police investigate alleged hit-and-run

Highland notified Lansing police, who were investigating two crashes that had just been reported in their area.

At 3:16 a.m. Tuesday Lansing police responded to an alleged hit-and-run crash at 180th Street and Burnham Avenue, according to the Lansing Police Department. At the same time, police and firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 2455 Bernice Road.

The victim of the alleged hit-and-run crash told police that while he was driving south in the 17800 block of Burnham Avenue, a vehicle struck his front driver's side and then drove off. The victim, who was driving a 2010 GMC Acadia, was not injured and investigators searched for evidence of the hit-and-run crash but none was found, police said. The driver and vehicle were then released pending additional investigations.

When police went to the vehicle fire on Bernice Road, they found a heavily damaged 2014 Toyota Sedan that had flipped over and was engulfed in flames. The vehicle was unoccupied.

Authorities found another license plate in the area of the wreck and determined it to have belonged to the vehicle in the alleged hit-and-run crash on Burnham Avenue.