Man fatally shot in Lansing
Man fatally shot in Lansing

Man fatally shot in Lansing
Connor Burge, File, The Times

LANSING — A man was fatally shot this weekend, police said.

The Lansing Police Department dispatched officers to the 17500 block of Walter Street at about 9 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release. Someone had phoned in a report of shots fired.

"Upon arrival, they located a male subject, from Lansing, with gunshot wounds to the body," said Det. Lt. Scott Bailey with the Lansing Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division. "Lansing Paramedics treated and transported the male to Munster Community Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."

Lansing Police and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators recovered evidence from the scene of the fatal shooting.

The Lansing Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the homicide along with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting or what happened is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 708-895-7150.

