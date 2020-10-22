TF South student, Lansing church team up for food giveaway

LANSING — For the last five years, TF South High School student Cam Sanchez has participated in Convoy of Hope food drives in Chicago.
He noticed at a recent one there were groceries left over, and that got him thinking: Why not do the same thing back home in Lansing?
Thus was born last month's giveaway Sanchez put together with First United Methodist Church of Lansing, where 300 boxes of food were distributed.
"We did it with about a week's notice," Pastor David Price said. "We had cars lined up down Burnham Avenue, around the block."
With that kind of demand, it was a no-brainer to do something even bigger. So at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church parking lot at 18420 Burnham Ave., Sanchez and the church plan to give away 1,000 boxes packed with everything from frozen meat to milk to potatoes. The event will last until 5 p.m. or until the food runs out, whichever comes first.
This shipment comes courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Farmers to Families.
"One of the ladies from Convoy of Hope reached out to me to see if I was interested in receiving some of the food," said Sanchez, who was glad to stage a sequel to the initial giveaway.
"People are losing their jobs, losing their family," he said. "If there's anything I can do to help, I will."
The event has turned into a community effort. The village of Lansing is providing a forklift to get the pallets of food off the semi, and church members will help with the contactless distribution.
Volunteers will have masks and hand sanitizer, and will place the food in car trunks without any need for recipients to leave their vehicles.
Price finds the the project inspiring in a year turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What's neat is you'll get some 17-year-olds and 70-year-olds working side by side," he said.
"It's cool being a part of that," Sanchez said. "It's really diverse, whether race or age — everybody gets involved."
