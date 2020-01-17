A soldier was killed Tuesday in a routine freefall parachute training exercise in southern Arizona, Army officers said Wednesday.
U.S. Army Special Forces officials identified the dead soldier as Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman, 36, of Hope Mills, North Carolina.
Lt. Col. Loren Bymer, a spokesman at the Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, said no additional information would be released pending an investigation.
Goodman was a 2002 graduate of Thornton Fractional South High School in Lansing, principal Jake Gourley confirmed.
Goodman was a senior at TF South when planes struck the World Trade Center on 9/11. He graduated the following June and enlisted in July, Gourley said.
The school is making plans to add a bronze plaque to its Wall of Honor recognizing TF South graduates who have served their country, Gourley said.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff through Jan. 18 in honor of U.S. Army Specialist
Henry "Mitch" Mayfield, Jr., of Hazel Crest, who died Jan. 5 in an attack on a military base in Kenya.
A third Chicagoland serviceman was killed this month.
Pfc. Miguel Villalon, of Joliet, was killed Jan. 11 when his vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Navy Veteran Phil Griffith of Valparaiso salutes during the playing of "Taps" Friday at the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, delivers an address Friday at the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Army veteran Charles Martin of Laporte was on hand for the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Army Veteran Doug Pierce reads names of fallen armed forces members Friday at the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Navy veteran Mitch Peters makes his address Friday at the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, speaks Friday at the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Navy veteran Mitch Peters, right, addresses the Veterans Service Memorial Friday in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, makes an address Friday at the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas makes a brief speech Friday at the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Navy Veteran Jim Spanopoulos reads names of fallen armed forces members Friday at the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, delivers a brief speech Friday at the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, speaks Friday at the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
John Seibert, director of Valparaiso Parks and Recreation, welcomes guests Friday to the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, left, and U.S. Navy Veteran Phil Griffith of Valparaiso pay homage Friday during the playing of "Taps" at the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Navy veteran Mitch Peters, left, and U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, lay a wreath Friday during the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
John Seibert, Director of Valparaiso Parks and Recreation, welcomes guests Friday to the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter