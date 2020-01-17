{{featured_button_text}}
Nathan Goodman

Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman, 36, of Hope Mills, North Carolina.

A soldier was killed Tuesday in a routine freefall parachute training exercise in southern Arizona, Army officers said Wednesday.

U.S. Army Special Forces officials identified the dead soldier as Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman, 36, of Hope Mills, North Carolina.

Lt. Col. Loren Bymer, a spokesman at the Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, said no additional information would be released pending an investigation.

Goodman was a 2002 graduate of Thornton Fractional South High School in Lansing, principal Jake Gourley confirmed.

Goodman was a senior at TF South when planes struck the World Trade Center on 9/11. He graduated the following June and enlisted in July, Gourley said.

The school is making plans to add a bronze plaque to its Wall of Honor recognizing TF South graduates who have served their country, Gourley said.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff through Jan. 18 in honor of U.S. Army Specialist Henry "Mitch" Mayfield, Jr., of Hazel Crest, who died Jan. 5 in an attack on a military base in Kenya.

A third Chicagoland serviceman was killed this month. Pfc. Miguel Villalon, of Joliet, was killed Jan. 11 when his vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

