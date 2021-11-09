We Are Lansing nonprofit plans free Thanksgiving dinner

LANSING — The holidays can be a hard time for some people who don't have family or close friends nearby.

We Are Lansing, a local nonprofit, intends to ease that burden this Thanksgiving by providing a free community dinner at Lansing's First United Methodist Church, 18420 Burnham Ave.

"This is literally just (about) fellowship," We Are Lansing founder Cam Sanchez said. "Just come and sit together. People were in the comments (of a post announcing the dinner), 'This beats me sitting at home eating a can of beans.'"

The event is scheduled to be held outside in the church parking lot, with Sanchez expecting to provide heaters in the event the weather turns colder.

Sanchez is still looking for donations from individuals and businesses to cover the cost of the event and noted that We Are Lansing is a registered nonprofit. "We can give (donors) tax incentives," he said.

The year-end fundraising effort also will help pay for We Are Lansing's next event, a toy giveaway scheduled for December. Details of that effort, including a date and location, are still being finalized.