LaPorte County residents under face mask mandate starting at midnight

A widespread mask mandate will be in effect starting at midnight Friday in LaPorte County.

In a 2-1 vote Wednesday, the LaPorte County Commissioners voted to require residents to wear face coverings in public settings, to protect public health and to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Commission President Sheila Matias and Vice President Vidya Kora, both Democrats, voted in favor of the measure. Richard Mrozinksi, a Republican, voted against.

Experts say face coverings are appropriate to help prevent the spread because COVID-19 can be transmitted through respiratory droplets people expel when they breathe, speak, sing, cough or sneeze.

According to an FAQ distributed by the county office, the face coverings can be any covering made of cloth, fabric that covers only the nose, mouth and chin area. Examples include scarves, bandanas, neck gaiters, or a homemade covering made from a T-shirt, sweatshirt, or towel that's held on by rubber bands or other material.

Face coverings should be cleaned every day it is used.

The mandate applies to all cities within LaPorte County, according to the FAQ sheet.