LaPorte County residents under face mask mandate starting at midnight

A widespread mask mandate will be in effect starting at midnight Friday in LaPorte County.
In a 2-1 vote Wednesday, the LaPorte County Commissioners voted to require residents to wear face coverings in public settings, to protect public health and to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Commission President Sheila Matias and Vice President Vidya Kora, both Democrats, voted in favor of the measure. Richard Mrozinksi, a Republican, voted against.
Experts say face coverings are appropriate to help prevent the spread because COVID-19 can be transmitted through respiratory droplets people expel when they breathe, speak, sing, cough or sneeze.
According to an FAQ distributed by the county office, the face coverings can be any covering made of cloth, fabric that covers only the nose, mouth and chin area. Examples include scarves, bandanas, neck gaiters, or a homemade covering made from a T-shirt, sweatshirt, or towel that's held on by rubber bands or other material.
Face coverings should be cleaned every day it is used.
The mandate applies to all cities within LaPorte County, according to the FAQ sheet.
The mandate impacts people while they are in an indoor area open to the public, including public transportation, according to the order.
It also applies to outdoor public spaces where a distance of six feet cannot be maintained from individuals outside the person's own household. The same applies to "private indoor or outdoor areas," the mandate states.
Adults should supervise the use of face coverings for children ages 3 to 12 for signs of misuse.
People exempt from mandate include:
- Children under age 2 due to suffocation risk
- Anyone with a physical disability that prevents easily wearing or removing the face covering
- Anyone with a hearing disability who needs to remove the covering to use facial and mouth movements for communication
- Anyone advised by a medical professional that wearing a covering may pose a health risk
- Anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance
- Anyone engaged in a work-related activity where a face covering would present a hazard recognized by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration
- Employees in a manufacturing work environment where management has determined high temperatures or concurrent use of coverings is impractical, unsafe or in cases where social distancing is in place
- Any individual whose religious beliefs prevents them from wearing a face covering
- Any restaurant or bar customer while dining
Law enforcement can ask a person to remove a face covering, according to the mandate.
All restaurant and business owners must post this order at building entrances, and they must require employees and visitors to wear face coverings in accordance with the order, the mandate states.
The order goes in effect at midnight Friday and will remain in place until the Laporte County Local Health Officer rescinds the order, the mandate states.
An FAQ sheet from the county states law enforcement will not be enforcing the order; However, the county said:
"If you see someone without a face covering, assume they have a valid reason for not wearing one and increase your distance from that person. The most loving thing you can do for your community is to take care of yourself by wearing a face covering when out in public. We are all in this together."
Anyone with questions should call the Health Department at 219-325-5563.
