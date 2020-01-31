You are the owner of this article.
Light snow, rain in the forecast for morning commute
Light snow, rain in the forecast for morning commute

STOCK snow

A snowplow is shown in the 2016 file photo.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

Commuters this morning should watch for some slick spots on the roadways, with a light wintry mix of freezing drizzle and snow possible through the morning hours, according to the National Weather Service. 

Temperatures will hover near freezing through Friday morning, according to forecasters. 

Later Friday night, a light wintry mix of freezing drizzle and snow is possible, mainly from mid-evening into the early overnight hours, the NWS said. 

Lauren Cross

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

