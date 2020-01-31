Light snow, rain in the forecast for morning commute

Commuters this morning should watch for some slick spots on the roadways, with a light wintry mix of freezing drizzle and snow possible through the morning hours, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will hover near freezing through Friday morning, according to forecasters.
Later Friday night, a light wintry mix of freezing drizzle and snow is possible, mainly from mid-evening into the early overnight hours, the NWS said.
