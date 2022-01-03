Longtime south suburban official, political leader Frank Zuccarelli dies at 70

Jones said one of his earliest political memories was of walking around his neighborhood as a 13-year-old, knocking on doors in support of Zuccarelli.

"Even though we had our battles, we understood each other," Jones said. "We fought, but we came together not only for each other but for the people of Thornton Township."

Jones said Zuccarelli was a longtime advocate for senior citizens, and on his watch a food pantry was started in Harvey that serves thousands of residents.

"Everyone that got help with a light bill, gas bill, electricity bill — that's the legacy he left," Jones said.

Others paid tribute to Zuccarelli on social media.

"Frank Zuccarelli was a friend, and not just to me," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted. "He delighted in being a friend to many. ... Frank chose a civic path at a young age and never stopped."

"Frank loved the people he served, and the people loved him," Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart tweeted. "Our county & our state are better for having had him as a leader."