Lynwood voters to weigh in on term limits again

For the second time in two years, a term-limit proposal is on the ballot in Lynwood.

The referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot calls for the village’s mayor, clerk and trustees to be able to serve no more than four four-year terms beginning with the 2025 election cycle.

According to state law, the term limits would be “prospective,” which means the clock would not start ticking until the 2025 election in this case.

This proposal comes on the heels of a March 2020 measure that capped officials at two terms prospectively. That referendum passed by a margin of 81% to 19%.

Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry, who was elected in 2021 after defeating four-term incumbent Eugene Williams in the Democratic primary, supports the expanded term limits.

“The (2020 proposal) was a decision made by the previous administration without really much conversation,” said Curry, who was a trustee before being elected mayor. “Where we came to with this referendum — I came in with (the village in) millions of dollars in debt. ... One thing we knew is, it takes time ... two terms is not enough to turn this thing around. Four terms is, I think, enough time.”

Curry said “there is some scuttlebutt on social media” pushing a no vote on the referendum and to keep the shorter term limits.

But she said she hopes a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Southland Center, 10 Southland Drive in Lynwood, will help to persuade residents to support the new proposal.

“I want to make sure people understand, even with term limits, it’s still the voters’ choice,” Curry said.

Voters in the southeast suburbs and Chicago’s Southeast Side also will make their choices in a variety of federal, state and county races on Nov. 8.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, a Democrat from Matteson, is seeking her sixth term. Also running is Republican Thomas Lynch.

Two local state senators, Democrats Napoleon Harris III and Elgie Sims Jr., are running unopposed in the 15th and 17th districts, respectively.

Three state representatives also are running for reelection: Democrats Thaddeus Jones (who also is Calumet City’s mayor), Marcus Evans Jr. and Nicholas ‘Nick” Smith in the 29th, 33rd and 34th districts, respectively. Their Republican opponents are Jeffrey Coleman, Quintin Barton and Frederick L. Walls.

In high-profile Cook County races, Democrats Toni Preckwinkle and Thomas Dart are running for reelection as board president and sheriff, respectively.

Republican Bob Fioretti, a former Democratic alderman in Chicago, and Libertarian Thea Tsatsos also are running for board president, while Republican Lupe Aguirre and Libertarian Brad Sandefur also are on the ballot for sheriff.