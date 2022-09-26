Family Christian Center breaks ground on equestrian center in Lynwood

LYNWOOD — As pastor of Family Christian Center, Steve Munsey has seen firsthand the benefits of involving animals in his ministry.

And Melvin and Monique Rodriguez have seen the positive results of their daughter's interaction with horses.

Munsey and the Rodriguezes wanted to give more people, including children, veterans and people with autism, the opportunity to interact with horses at a world-class facility.

Their dream moved one step closer to fruition Sunday afternoon when they gathered at the northwest corner of Glenwood-Dyer Road and Burnham Avenue with several hundred spectators for the ceremonial groundbreaking for FCC Equestrian University.

Munsey said he hopes to begin construction on the $3.5 million project before the end of the year with opening scheduled for sometime in 2023.

The facility will feature multiple riding arenas, 70-80 horse stalls, a surgical center for horses and a 20,000-square-foot reception and welcome area, Munsey said.

He said Family Christian Center has 10 horses and two donkeys that it uses in its ministry through productions and kids camps. The FCC currently rents stalls to house its animals, but Munsey had a vision for something bigger.

"We wanted to build a first-class facility and a riding arena," he said. "And we wanted an outside riding arena, and we also wanted to have our own property so that we could train — when we bring two, three hundred kids over there it clogs their barns. So we wanted to have the biggest riding arena in the whole Chicagoland area."

Melvin Rodriguez said he and his wife, who are part of the Family Christian Center community, were glad to step up with financial help for the project after they saw how it sparked an interest in horses with their daughter.

"If this was happening with our child, think what it could do for many," Melvin Rodriguez said.

Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry can't wait to see the facility built.

"It started with a phone call," Curry said of the village's involvement. "Pastor Munsey invited me over to the church and he wanted to share with me his vision for this land, and I fell in love with it."

Curry, who took office last year, said the equestrian facility fits in well with the village's long-range goals.

"It completely aligns with the vision for making Lynwood a destination town," Curry said, noting it joins the Southland Center, which hosts many youth and adult sporting events year-round.

The center is in the district of state Rep. Marcus Evans, D-Chicago, who also praised the project.

"Good local leadership creates opportunities like this," he said. "We're talking world class. The whole world's eyes will be on Lynwood because of collaboration of great spiritual leaders and great local leaders."