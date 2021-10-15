Lynwood dedicates police training facility in honor of longtime officer who died of cancer

LYNWOOD — In an emotional ceremony at a recent Village Board meeting, Lynwood honored the memory of a longtime officer by renaming its police training facility for him.
The Daniel G. Kirby Police Training Facility's namesake died of cancer in 2018 at the age of 52.
Among those speaking of Kirby were two veteran officers who worked closely with him.
"Everybody who met Kirby felt like he was their best friend," Jesse Hernandez said. "I was lucky enough to work with him. He always made everyone feel his equal."
Hernandez recalled Kirby's funny and serious sides — "he was a real goofball" — and praised his humble nature and intelligence.
Kirby always reminded others to enjoy a full life, and not to be completely consumed by work but also to take time for family and friends, Hernandez said.
"He talked about how lucky he was to have her," Hernandez said of Rachel Kirby, Kirby's widow. "Rachel was next to him every day for a year."
Another colleague, Brian Dorian, said he admired Kirby enough to name his son Camden Kirby Dorian.
"It had nothing to do with the kind of cop he was and everything to do with the kind of man he was," Dorian said.
Hernandez noted the grace with which Kirby handled his illness.
"I'm convinced God put him in my life so I could watch his courageous battle with cancer," Hernandez said, noting that he was later diagnosed with cancer himself. "When he passed, it hit everybody so hard."
Jada Curry, who was sworn in as mayor in May after serving as a village trustee, said honoring Kirby was one of her top priorities after taking office.
"It's no secret I am a police wife," Curry said a few days after the ceremony. "So when I found out this had not been done before for Officer Kirby and his family, it was very important for me that they had that (ceremony) and that they understood how much Lynwood loves them and appreciates his service."
The ceremony began with a bagpiper playing "Amazing Grace."
"I talked to Rachel and she couldn't stop crying because she was saddened that it didn't happen three years ago," Curry said. "But she was happy that it played out the way that it did."