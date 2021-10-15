Lynwood dedicates police training facility in honor of longtime officer who died of cancer

LYNWOOD — In an emotional ceremony at a recent Village Board meeting, Lynwood honored the memory of a longtime officer by renaming its police training facility for him.

The Daniel G. Kirby Police Training Facility's namesake died of cancer in 2018 at the age of 52.

Among those speaking of Kirby were two veteran officers who worked closely with him.

"Everybody who met Kirby felt like he was their best friend," Jesse Hernandez said. "I was lucky enough to work with him. He always made everyone feel his equal."

Hernandez recalled Kirby's funny and serious sides — "he was a real goofball" — and praised his humble nature and intelligence.

Kirby always reminded others to enjoy a full life, and not to be completely consumed by work but also to take time for family and friends, Hernandez said.

"He talked about how lucky he was to have her," Hernandez said of Rachel Kirby, Kirby's widow. "Rachel was next to him every day for a year."

Another colleague, Brian Dorian, said he admired Kirby enough to name his son Camden Kirby Dorian.

"It had nothing to do with the kind of cop he was and everything to do with the kind of man he was," Dorian said.