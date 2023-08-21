LYNWOOD — An Illinois village adjacent to Northwest Indiana is among five Cook County communities recently selected to share in a total of $16 million in climate resiliency planning grants.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, D-Chicago, said she selected Lynwood, along with Bellwood, Franklin Park, Justice and Markham, because none of the municipalities have an updated climate resiliency plan, and each lack the technical know-how, funding or staff to prepare one.

"Recent extreme weather events have again reminded us that the climate is changing quickly and communities must act now to be prepared. Resiliency plans help ensure residents and businesses can thrive in the face of these changes," Preckwinkle said.

The initial phase of the grant program features a community-driven planning and prioritization process for residents to set goals and identify projects to bolster resiliency.

In the second phase, money will be provided to implement at least a portion of the plans, which are likely to include green infrastructure improvements, storm water management initiatives and renewable energy installations.

"The plans will be developed through engagement with residents and community leaders and designed with an equity lens to ensure the most vulnerable populations are not left behind," Preckwinkle said.

Altogether, 26 Cook County communities sought to participate in the three-year program. The five grant recipients, including Lynwood, were selected following a written application process, formal interviews, and an assessment of each community's financial need, tree canopy coverage, flooding risk, number of impervious surfaces and other factors.

"There is a clear need for this work across Cook County, as demonstrated by the interest in applications. We’re thrilled to play a role in providing resources and expertise to support these five communities in building resiliency," said Deborah Stone, Cook County's chief sustainability officer.

"After the plans are completed, the department will work with local partners to support initial implementation through nature-based solutions and other resiliency measures in each of the communities."

Cook County is funding the community resiliency grants using a portion of the $100 million the county allocated from its federal American Rescue Plan Act aid to support a clean environment for all and to fight climate change.

