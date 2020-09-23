Thornton Fractional to continue remote learning into second quarter

Students in Thornton Fractional District 215 will continue remote learning through the second quarter of the school year.
The TF District 215 Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday night upon Superintendent Sophia Jones-Redmond's recommendations to continue along the district's remote-only learning model adopted at the start of the school year during the coronavirus pandemic.
"While this news comes as a welcome relief for some, I realize that for others it is a disappointment," Jones-Redmond wrote in a letter to Thornton Fractional staff, students and families. "The struggles that our staff, students and families are confronting daily in the face of this pandemic and all the ways it has changed our lives are substantial. Our top consideration in the decision to remain remote for the second quarter is the safety of our more than 3,000 students and several hundred staff members."
Teachers will continue to provide office hours from 2 to 3 p.m. each weekday except Wednesday, and the district's meal program, running 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day school is open, will continue. Meal delivery is available to families.
The superintendent said she expects more student activities will begin meeting virtually in the second quarter. Athletic teams at TF North and TF South will not practice or compete, but coaches have been encouraged to pursue virtual activities including at-home conditioning.
The district has established a mental health hotline serving students from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 708-889-5899 and will distribute a survey to staff, students and parents next week to receive feedback on how to improve the remote learning environment.
"As we anticipate another quarter of remote learning for our students, District 215 is committed to helping students succeed and partnering with families as they support students learning at home," Jones-Redmond said. "I am ready to listen, as are the administrators and leaders of our Thornton Fractional community."
Read the superintendent's full letter here:
