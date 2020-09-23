Thornton Fractional to continue remote learning into second quarter

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Students in Thornton Fractional District 215 will continue remote learning through the second quarter of the school year.

The TF District 215 Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday night upon Superintendent Sophia Jones-Redmond's recommendations to continue along the district's remote-only learning model adopted at the start of the school year during the coronavirus pandemic.

"While this news comes as a welcome relief for some, I realize that for others it is a disappointment," Jones-Redmond wrote in a letter to Thornton Fractional staff, students and families. "The struggles that our staff, students and families are confronting daily in the face of this pandemic and all the ways it has changed our lives are substantial. Our top consideration in the decision to remain remote for the second quarter is the safety of our more than 3,000 students and several hundred staff members."

Teachers will continue to provide office hours from 2 to 3 p.m. each weekday except Wednesday, and the district's meal program, running 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day school is open, will continue. Meal delivery is available to families.