A man was killed early Sunday morning in Hegewisch when his vehicle collided with a salt truck.
At approximately 1:19 a.m., Victor D. Crosby, 37, was northbound in the 13000 block of South Avenue O in a 2004 Ford SUV when he struck the rear driver side of a salt truck that was heading west through the intersection, according to reports from Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. A 2005 Nissan Altima was also going north then rear-ended the SUV.
Crosby, of Chicago's East Side, died of blunt force injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The salt truck driver was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition, while the occupants of the Nissan were not injured.
Chicago police's Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.