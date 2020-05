Man struck twice by vehicles on Bishop Ford

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHICAGO — A 65-year-old Chicago man died along the Bishop Ford Freeway late Friday after being struck by two different vehicles, according to Illinois State Police.

A preliminary investigation indicates an unknown vehicle was traveling south on I-94 in an unknown lane south of 115th Street around 10:23 p.m. when it struck the 65-year-old. The vehicle fled the scene, ISP said.

Then, 19-year-old Deaveon Williams, of Calumet City, driving a black Chevy Malibu, noticed the man in a lane of traffic. Williams attempted to swerve out of the way, but ultimately struck the man after hitting the left concrete wall, ISP said.

All southbound lanes were closed around 10:32 p.m. to investigate the scene. Traffic was diverted to 115th Street. The ramp from 115th Street to I-94 was shut down around 10:40 p.m.

All lanes and the ramp were reopened around 3:47 a.m. Saturday.

The deceased man's identity is being held pending notification of family. An investigation is ongoing.

